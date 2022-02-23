BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,173 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of monday.com worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $4,390,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.39. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

