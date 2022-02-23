BlackRock Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Revlon were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Revlon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of REV stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $525.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

