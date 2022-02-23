-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $446.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.