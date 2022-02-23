BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

