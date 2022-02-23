Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of 534.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

