BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sasol by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSL opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

