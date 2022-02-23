Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.96% of Fluent worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.75.

In other Fluent news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

