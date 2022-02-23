Martin Hosking Acquires 473,078 Shares of Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) insider Martin Hosking bought 473,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$802,813.37 ($577,563.57).

Martin Hosking also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redbubble alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Martin Hosking 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Martin Hosking 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Martin Hosking 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides sale, marketing, and distribution services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.