Shena Shaw Acquires 11,000 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Shena Shaw purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$22,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,880.

WRN stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.94 million and a PE ratio of -79.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

