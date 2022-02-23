Andre Jerome Sells 6,916 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

ACB stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$981.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

