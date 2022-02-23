Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $43.98 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

