Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 395,535 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.
About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.