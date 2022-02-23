Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.52

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as low as $41.31. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 45,299 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($261.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

