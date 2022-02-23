IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $187.56

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.56 and last traded at $188.68, with a volume of 471650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

