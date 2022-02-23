Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.06

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 725908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

