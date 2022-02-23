SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.96.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

