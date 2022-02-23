Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

