NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
