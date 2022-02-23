NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NantHealth by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

