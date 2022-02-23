SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

