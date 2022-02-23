Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TNC stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
