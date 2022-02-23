Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

