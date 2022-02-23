Contrasting Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Phreesia alerts:

95.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Phreesia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.11%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MOGU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and MOGU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 9.52 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.16 MOGU $73.63 million 0.36 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.33

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48%

Summary

Phreesia beats MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.