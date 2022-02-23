Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Financial Contrast

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synovus Financial and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 3.58 $760.47 million $4.90 10.55 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.20 $154.32 million $1.21 11.69

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 36.15% 16.18% 1.36% Northwest Bancshares 27.49% 9.86% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Synovus Financial pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

