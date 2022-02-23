Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $48.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $207.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $208.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $209.01 million to $239.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.