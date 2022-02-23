Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

