Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

