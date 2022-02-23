Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $1,191,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

