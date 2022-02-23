Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.77. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
