Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.77. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

