Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

