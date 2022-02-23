DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

