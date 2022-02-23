Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CTHR stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 13,478 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,082 shares of company stock valued at $277,890. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

