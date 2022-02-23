DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

