Analyzing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextSource Materials and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Braveheart Resources N/A -109.48% -47.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -5.38 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,170.64 -$5.62 million ($0.03) -1.83

Braveheart Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextSource Materials and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

