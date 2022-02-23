Critical Survey: Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $276.18 million 2.08 $1.16 million $0.20 86.30

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.38%. Thermon Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Thermon Group 2.21% 4.54% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.