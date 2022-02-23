Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

CCEP stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,085,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

