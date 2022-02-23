Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 274,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

