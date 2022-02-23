Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.