Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,207.92

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.92 ($16.43) and traded as low as GBX 905.76 ($12.32). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.78), with a volume of 211,911 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,207.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.21), for a total transaction of £267,800 ($364,205.09).

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.