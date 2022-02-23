IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.18

IOG plc (LON:IOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.18 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.48). IOG shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,016,609 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.24. The company has a market cap of £182.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.29.

Get IOG alerts:

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.