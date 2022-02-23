IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.18

IOG plc (LON:IOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.18 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.48). IOG shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,016,609 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.24. The company has a market cap of £182.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.29.
IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)
