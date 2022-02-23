Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.17

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.17 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.29). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,055,585 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.17. The company has a market capitalization of £548.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.
About Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)
