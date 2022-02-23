Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.17

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.17 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.29). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,055,585 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.17. The company has a market capitalization of £548.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

About Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.