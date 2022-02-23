Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.11. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 2,544 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

