Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

