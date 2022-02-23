Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

