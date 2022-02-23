Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
BYRN stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.94. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
