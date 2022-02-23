Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

