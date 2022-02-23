China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Greenridge Global lifted their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAAS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

