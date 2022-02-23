China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Greenridge Global lifted their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of CAAS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
