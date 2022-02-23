Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

