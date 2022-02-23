Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Ames National stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
