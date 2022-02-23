Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

