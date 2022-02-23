Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,454 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

