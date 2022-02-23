Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

