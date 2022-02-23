Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.