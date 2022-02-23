Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.63.
In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.